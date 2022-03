St Vincent and the Grenadines would be represented by thirteen athletes at the 2022 CARIFTA Games to be held in Jamaica from April 16. The athletes were selected from last weekend’s trials.

Shonte Matthias – 100m and 200m

Zacri Sobers – 400m

Jahieme Harry – 400m

Keo Davis in the 200m

Kodi Grant – Long Jump

Kyle Lawrence – 1 00m and 200m

Devonric Mac – 200m

Grenisha Thomas – 400m

Amal Glasgow – 400m

Uroy Ryan in the Long and High Jump

Verrol Sam in High Jump and Pole Vault

Nellie Ambriton – 800m

Team athletes say A.J. Delpesche will also travel to make up a 4×400 relay team.