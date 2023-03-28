Police in St Vincent (SVG) is now searching for Arla Stapleton a 13 year old female student. Stapleton was last seen on the 24, March, dressed in her Bishops College School uniform.
Stapleton 13 is said to be from Clare Valley.
Source :
Police in St Vincent (SVG) is now searching for Arla Stapleton a 13 year old female student. Stapleton was last seen on the 24, March, dressed in her Bishops College School uniform.
Stapleton 13 is said to be from Clare Valley.
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]