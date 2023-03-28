ADVERT
Tuesday, March 28

13 year old Clare Valley school girl Arla Stapleton reported missing

Press Release

Police in St Vincent (SVG) is now searching for Arla Stapleton a 13 year old female student. Stapleton was last seen on the 24, March, dressed in her Bishops College School uniform.

Stapleton 13 is said to be from Clare Valley.

