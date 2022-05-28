136 Vincentians graduate from the Women’s Empowerment Initiative

On May 26, 136 women graduated from programs that provided them with the skills they needed to become employed or entrepreneurs.

Under the Women’s Empowerment Initiative, these programs were developed by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission.

Director of Adult and Continuing Education, Kathleen Jeffers explained that the Women’s Empowerment Project programs are designed to develop women as entrepreneurs, gain employment and provide financial assistance for sustainability.

Specifically targeting the unemployed and vulnerable, Jeffers said it is necessary for the project to be exclusive to women.

Starting on 28th March and ending on 17th May, the programs lasted six (6) weeks. There were three (3) programs offered: Beauty Therapy, Computer Skills, and Housekeeping.

His Excellency, Peter Sha-li Lan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), said that the purpose of the Women’s Empowerment Program is to assist the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially women, to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 and the volcanic eruption.