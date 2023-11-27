Mum seeks help in locating missing 14-yro from Redemption Sharpes

Missing: Suriya Williams of Redemption Sharpes, St. Vincent (SVG)

Suriya Williams, 14, of Redemption Sharpes, is missing, and her mother is seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Shellene Williams, Suriya’s mother, informed the St Vincent Times that her daughter was last seen at school on Friday, 24 November.

“She walked with clothes from home, and her teacher called me to collect her. When she saw me, she ran, Willaims said.

The mother told the St Vincnet Times that Suriya attends Bishops College Kingstown, and the last time she saw her daughter, who is a Form 3 student, was around 9.30 a.m. on the school compound.

“She stole another phone I own. I am still seeing the pictures and videos on my Google account. There is a video where you can clearly see a man’s foot. So you will understand my worry and fear.”

Suriya was seen in a green van travelling to Green Hill on Friday afternoon, according to her mother, who told the St Vincent Times, that this information was communicated to her by someone familiar with her daughter.

Willaimns said she informed the police by way of a phone call that her daughter had run away.