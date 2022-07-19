15 Mental Health patients involved in Beauty therapy, Skin care course

Fifteen (15) patients residing at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre will for the next one (1) month, be involved in a Beauty Therapy and Skin Care Course.

The course, which began, yesterday, 18th July 2022 is a collaboration between the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and the Adult and Continuing Education Unit within the Ministry of Education and Reconciliation Sponsored by Taiwan Technical Mission under the Women’s Empowerment Initiative.

The patients will be trained in Beauty Therapy including body massage, facials, waxing, manicures, and pedicures, among others.

Areas of focus in the programme are Safety and Health, Bacteriology, Structure and Functions of the Skin, Electricity and Machines, Facial Treatments, Skin Analysis and Consultations, etc, all of which can be used once they are discharged from the facility.

At the end of the course, the patients will engage in practical sessions and will be awarded certificates.