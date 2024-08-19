Antigua: 15-year-old Female Student Chopped to Death

  • 15-year-old chopped to death in Antigua and Barbuda

On Sunday  morning, the body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered on a popular beach in Antigua and Barbuda. The victim has been identified as Achazia James, a student at Princess Margaret School.

Her body was found on Runway Beach shortly after 6 a.m., with a trail of blood leading to the scene. The area bears the marks of a violent attack, with severe lacerations on her face and head. Additionally, part of her ear was mutilated, and one of her hands was completely severed.

Crime experts believe she was attacked with a sharp instrument, such as a cutlass or machete.

