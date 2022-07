On 08 July 2022 Police arrested and charged 15-year-old unemployed of Richmond Hill with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old unemployed female of Diamond by stabbing her about her body with an unknown object.

The incident occurred at Little Tokyo, Kingstown about 4:40 pm on 31 January 2022.

Haynes is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.