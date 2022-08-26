15-year-old Manchester boy shot by Police

Jamaica’s Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy from Manchester, Jamaica.

The teen boy, identified as Narando Boothe, was along Water Lane in the vicinity of the Bus Park around 10:30 am on Wednesday, when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, three officers were on mobile patrol when a group of four men shot at them.

The officers said they returned fire.

Two men escaped, one surrendered and the fourth was seen nursing gunshot injuries.

The injured teenager died while being treated at the hospital.

Police officers recovered a fake firearm made out of wood at the scene. They say it was wrapped in black tape.

The officers involved provided statements and other articles of evidence were collected at the scene.

Members of the public are being encouraged to assist the investigations by sending information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.