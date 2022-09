17 CPEA students of BRAGSA employees are recognized

Seventeen children were recently recognized by BRAGSA for their outstanding performances in this yearโ€™s CPEA Examination.

The successful recipients are Deasha Laidlow, Madisenn Gonsalves, Aniya Alexander, Shania Davis, Odonique Ballantyne, Shylah Gilbert, Cymra George, Sheree Fergus, Brandon Richards, Drewmor Pope, Kevin Williams, Nathaniel Peters-Prescott, Ellikim Brackin, Ezekias Cumberbatch, Creflo Cottle, Norral Mathews and Tye McNeil.

They are from fourteen Primary Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The recipients received a gift bag and a bursary for their performances in Science, Mathematics, English Language and Social Studies.