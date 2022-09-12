17 CPEA students of BRAGSA employees are recognized

Seventeen children were recently recognized by BRAGSA for their outstanding performances in this year’s CPEA Examination.

The successful recipients are Deasha Laidlow, Madisenn Gonsalves, Aniya Alexander, Shania Davis, Odonique Ballantyne, Shylah Gilbert, Cymra George, Sheree Fergus, Brandon Richards, Drewmor Pope, Kevin Williams, Nathaniel Peters-Prescott, Ellikim Brackin, Ezekias Cumberbatch, Creflo Cottle, Norral Mathews and Tye McNeil.

They are from fourteen Primary Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The recipients received a gift bag and a bursary for their performances in Science, Mathematics, English Language and Social Studies.