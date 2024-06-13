17th CARICOM Road Races Set to Showcase Caribbean Athletes in Grenada

Professional and amateur athletes from the Caribbean will compete in the Seventeenth CARICOM Road Races, scheduled for Saturday 6 July in Grenada.

The activity is one of the parallel events of the upcoming 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, to be convened under the chairmanship of the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.

“The Road Races form part of CARICOM’s mandate to promote healthy habits and the consumption of nutritious food to combat the stark increase in persons with non-communicable diseases or NCDs,” stated Davion Leslie, Programme Manager, Human Resource Development, CARICOM Secretariat. “We are urging participants and supporters of the CARICOM Road Races to use the platform to advocate for a healthier Caribbean through active lifestyles and regular exercise”.

The Elite 10K, Open 10K, and Youth 1.7K races will start at Camerhogne Park in Grand Anse. The first-place winner of the 10K Race will receive USD 1000, while the second and third-place winners will receive USD 800 and USD 500, respectively. Athletes participating in the 10K Race will also compete for the CARICOM Chairman’s Trophy – Male and the CARICOM Secretary-General’s Trophy – Female.

In 2023, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago claimed top prizes at the 16th CARICOM Road Races-10k. Guyanese Attoya Harvey claimed first prize in the Overall Female category and the CARICOM Secretary-General’s Trophy, while Samantha Shikla from Trinidad and Tobago and Laura Lynn Limery from Saint Lucia, won second and third prizes, respectively.

Trinidad and Tobago dominated the top three positions in the Overall Male category, with popular athlete Nicholas Romany winning the CARICOM Chairman’s Trophy and Donnel Francis and Tafari Waldron capturing the second and third prizes, respectively.