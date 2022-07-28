18 Vincy footballers selected to attend ‘Free Kick Youth Cup 2022’

The Free Kick Youth Cup. Eighteen (18) players were selected from our U19 National roster, accompanied by staff members Mr Alnif Williams and Ms Shadel Cyrus, to attend the Free Kick Youth Cup 2022, being held in St. Lucia from 26th July to 02nd August 2022.

This is an international youth soccer event, where teams around the region participate in learning workshops, career seminars, and competitive games in a fun and safe environment for an opportunity to gain athletic scholarships.

Teams from all corners of the globe have an opportunity to showcase their talent and measure their ability against players in the same age category, in the presence of US college recruiting coaches.

The selection squad goes as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Josh Stowe

Samir Bristol

Defenders:

Ray Sean Matthias

Figo Thomas

kranje Alexander

Tavonte Forde

Duvani Williams

Keshaun Alexander

Midfielders:

Jequan Adam’s

Cordel Dallaway

Jamary Davis

Bishon Richards

kirtney Franklyn

shamron Phillips

Emroy Edwards

Forwards:

Steven Pierre

Denzel Bascombe

Joval Morgan

The SVGFF continues to partner with entities for the holistic development of our players.