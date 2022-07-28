18 Vincy footballers selected to attend ‘Free Kick Youth Cup 2022’

The Free Kick Youth Cup. Eighteen (18) players were selected from our U19 National roster, accompanied by staff members Mr Alnif Williams and Ms Shadel Cyrus, to attend the Free Kick Youth Cup 2022, being held in St. Lucia from 26th July to 02nd August 2022.
This is an international youth soccer event, where teams around the region participate in learning workshops, career seminars, and competitive games in a fun and safe environment for an opportunity to gain athletic scholarships.
Teams from all corners of the globe have an opportunity to showcase their talent and measure their ability against players in the same age category, in the presence of US college recruiting coaches.
The selection squad goes as follows:
Goalkeepers:
Josh Stowe
Samir Bristol
Defenders:
Ray Sean Matthias
Figo Thomas
kranje Alexander
Tavonte Forde
Duvani Williams
Keshaun Alexander
Midfielders:
Jequan Adam’s
Cordel Dallaway
Jamary Davis
Bishon Richards
kirtney Franklyn
shamron Phillips
Emroy Edwards
Forwards:
Steven Pierre
Denzel Bascombe
Joval Morgan
The SVGFF continues to partner with entities for the holistic development of our players.