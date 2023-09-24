18-y-o man of Belair stabbed on left side of stomach, 40-y-o charged

On September 20, 2023, police arrested and charged Elroy Glasgow, a 40-year-old laborer from Belmont, with the offence of wounding.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old laborer of Belair by stabbing him on the left side of his stomach with a knife. The incident occurred in Belair at about 7:30 p.m. on September 19.

Glasgow appeared at Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 21, 2023. He was granted the sum of $2,500.00 in ECC, and as a surety, he is to have no contact with the virtual complaint.

The matter was transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for hearing on October 3, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF