On 14 September, Jordon Baptiste, an 18-year-old Caterer of Belair was arrested and charged with Theft.

Baptiste is accused of stealing one (1) black Ram Sheep valued at $200, the property of a 59-year-old Farmer of Fountain. The offence was committed on 10.09.23 in Belair.

Baptiste appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on 15.09.2023 to answer the charge. He pleaded guilty and was fine four hundred dollars ($400.00) to be paid in two (2) weeks or two (2) Months imprisonment.

Source : RSVGPF