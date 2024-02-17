18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH MURDER OF CAMPDEN PARK WOMAN

Police have charged 18-year-old Kayode Richardson of Campden Park with the offence of Murder. The charge was laid earlier today (16.02.2024) at the Criminal Investigations Department.

Richardson is accused of causing the death of Carona Themisha Petronia Jennings, 30 years old of Campden Park. The criminal act was committed on Wednesday 14th February 2024 in Campden Park.

A postmortem examination was conducted on the deceased on Friday 16th February 2024. The pathologist has determined that the victim died from ‘Exsanguination Due to Multiple Sharp Force Injuries.’

The accused remains in police custody and will be arraigned at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday 19th February 2024.

Source : RSVGPF