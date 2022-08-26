180 medals won by Black Sands Swim Squad at local swim Championships

Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) swimmers took part in the Gallagher National Swimming Championships from 18th to 21st August 2022 and won a total of 180 medals, 58 gold, 59 silver and 63 bronze and proudly won the trophy for the top competing club.

BSSS was challenged very strongly by the swimming club Blue Marlins. The final score was 1289 points to Blue Marlins and 1598 points to BSSS which is the closest final result to date.

Seven BSSS swimmers were able to break national records during the meet, they are as follows:

Kennice Greene – 50m freestyle – 27.12 (27.13)

100m freestyle – 1:06.68 (1.06.86)

100m IM – 1.11.04 (1.11.07)

Kevern DaSilva – 50m backstroke – 31.46 (31.81)

200m backstroke – 2.33.70 (2.39.28)

Mya DeFreitas – 200m freestyle 2.13.31 (2.13.98)

Abigail Deshong – 100m butterfly 1.07.20 (1.09.13)

Brandon George – 100m backstroke 1.00.89 (1.01.57)

200m backstroke 2.16.25 (2.22.61)

Kenale Alleyne – 100m freestyle 52.46 (53.01)

200m freestyle 2.00.00 (2:00.09)

Shane Cadogan – 50m backstroke 27.44 (27.89)

50m butterfly 25.69 (25.81)

St Vincent’s para-swimmer Kentreal Kydd set personal best times in his events which will be recorded as National records, once the newly formed para-swimmer record category is established.

Winners for the sprint challenge in the 13 years and over were Kennice Greene and Kenale Alleyne and taking home the trophies for overall champions were Kennice Greene (girls 13 to 14 years), Brandon George (boys 13 to 14 years) and Mya DeFreitas (girls 15 years and over).

BSSS head coach Kyle Dougan commented, “Congratulations to ALL the swimmers that took part in the competition. SVG has some very good swimming talent starting to emerge and it’s great to see National records continually being broken”.