19-year-old damages store, steals items valued at $2,756.50

Labourer Charged with Burglary and Damage to Property

(RSVGPF) – On July 12, 2024, police arrested and charged Ajalon Donte John, a 19-year-old labourer of Diamond, with the offense of burglary.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly entered the liquor and provision shop of a 67-year-old businesswoman of the same address and stole items valued at $2,756.50 ECC. He was further charged with damaging one white aluminum door valued at $1,200.00 ECC by striking it with a hammer.

The offense was committed on July 2, 2024, in Diamond. John appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrates’ Court on July 15, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody pending bail review in two weeks.