19-yro charged with wounding after fish gun attack in Cumberland

Spring Village Resident charged with wounding

On June 21, 2024, police arrested and charged Jovie Charles, a 19-year-old resident of Spring Village with the offence of wounding.

According to the investigations the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 35-years-old Labourer of Cumberland by striking him on his head with a fish gun.

The offence occurred on May 21, 2024 in Cumberland.

Charles appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday June 24, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $3000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned to the Kingstown Magistrate Court on the June 27, 2024.