19yro charged with stealing over $6k worth of items from villager

Enhams Labourer charged with Burglary

On 23.11.2022, Police arrested and charged Jamie-Ray Collis, a 19-year-old Labourer of Enhams with the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 53-year-old resident of the same address as a trespasser and stole a quantity of personal items valued at $6,165.00ECC.

The items were stolen between 6:30 a.m. on 31.10.22 and 6:20 p.m. on 07.11.22

Collis is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

On 28.22.22, Police arrested and charged Jamie-Ray Collis, 19-year-old Labourer of Enhams with the offence of Damage to Property.

Collis without lawful excuse allegedly damaged one (1) front vehicle registration plate valued at $45.00ECC, one (1) front Bumper and Grill valued at $375.00ECC, one (1) Bonnet valued at $275.00ECC, and one (1) left Fender valued at $275.00ECC – total value $970.00ECC- the property of a 53-year-old resident of Enhams.

The offence occurred between 6:40 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on 26.11.22 at Enhams.

Collis is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF