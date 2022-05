Julien Hoyte, a 63-year-old mechanic from Questelles, was arrested and charged with Wounding on 9 May 2022.

An investigation revealed that the Accused struck a 19-year-old waiter of Barrouallie with an electric iron, unlawfully and maliciously wounding him on his forehead.

The incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on 5 May 2022 on Petit St. Vincent.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.