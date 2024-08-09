1st National Bank launches “SVG Preserve” Program

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited has launched the “SVG Preserve”.

The SVG Preserve is a special loan campaign designed to provide crucial financial support for the Vincentian families and communities who require assistance to rebuild, upgrade and preserve their livelihoods after the effect of Hurricane Beryl.

The loan campaign focuses on financing essential needs such as roof repairs, water tanks, generators, and any other protective materials needed to safeguard families from unforeseen disasters up to $30,000. It offers customers three months deferred payment, an interest rate starting at 8% and no deposit is required to access funds.

Vonetta Rodgers Country Manger of 1st National Bank in St. Vincent commented on the launch of the campaign; “The SVG Preserve was designed with the Vincentian people in mind. After Hurricane Beryl, all of us were impacted and we wanted to be able to provide an avenue for our customers, friends and families to have access to much needed funds to not only rebuild but to preserve their future livelihoods”.

With the SVG Preserve 1st National Bank aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by natural disasters, and by offering this tailored financial solution through this campaign, they are taking the first step in empowering customers as they seek to safeguard their homes and families against any future unforeseen challenges.

For more information on the SVG Preserve, customers can visit the 1st National Bank branch in Heritage Square Kingstown or call 1758-456-1501.