Protecting Paradise: Salt Whistle Bay Restoration Efforts Underway

2.1 MILLION TO HELP RESTORE SALT WHISTLE BAY

Restorative work on Salt Whistle Bay in Mayreau has begun. The beach, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Beryl, has tremendous sand erosion along the isthmus with gaps measuring 80 to100 feet wide and water depths of up to 4 feet. 2.1 million dollars have been allocated in the supplementary budget to begin the work which is immediately needed.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne says the government is moving swiftly to preserve the integrity of the beach.

“., K-Electric has been contacted to provide a temporary emergency solution, the strategic placement of boulders to prevent further deepening and widening of the channel which has developed…the reality is, if the solution is not delivered in a timely manner, the consistent battering of the shoreline over time or another storm, could cause almost irreversible damage and this is what we are trying to avert,” Minister Browne said.

Minister Browne added that the government will embark on a study to implement a more climate resilient solution.