2 Guyanese gamers advanced to ESports Championship final

Two Guyanese players reached the South American ESports Championship final.

Steffan Jeffrey and Kahlil Rickford were among 333 online qualifiers for the inaugural South American ESports Championship.

Jeffrey placed 7th, Rickford 10th.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) reported that the top 10 races were separated by less than six-tenths of a second.

Jeffrey and Rickford will attend the final event in São Paulo, Brazil on November 2.

GMR&SC announced they would face top sim drivers from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

“The winner will receive an all-inclusive Brazilian Grand Prix experience the following weekend. GMR&SC announced that the top three performances at the São Paulo finals will receive cash prizes: US$1,000 for the champion, US$500 for the first runner-up, and US$250 for the second runner-up, in addition to unequaled exposure and experience.

Each racer was congratulated by GMR&SC and good luck in the competition.