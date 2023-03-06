2 men arrested and charged with murder of Sheldon Welch

Javid Dasilva, 22 years labourer of Caratal, Georgetown, and Christian Lewis, 15 years student of Langley Park were jointly charged with causing the death of Sheldon Welch by an unlawful act, by dismembering the deceased about his body with a cutlass at Caratal, Georgetown about 11:00 p.m. on 2nd March 2023.

The charges were laid on Sunday 05th March 2023.

The defendants appeared at the Serious Offences Court on 6th March, 2023 for arraignment. They were not required to plea to the indictable charge and were remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday 18th April 2023.

