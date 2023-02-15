Two men shot outside deli in South Ozone Park, Queens

Two men were shot outside a deli in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

Police set up a large crime scene perimeter outside of the deli Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park.

Police say the victims were shot just outside the deli shortly after 2 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the left eye and a 27-year-old man was shot in the left wrist. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

According to police, the suspect was last seen on 118th Street. No arrests have been made.

Source : ABC7NY