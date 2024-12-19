20-Year-Old Charged with Assaulting Police

Labourer Charged with Insulting Language, Resisting Arrest, and Assaulting a Police Officer

On December 18, 2024, police arrested and charged Seedric Patterson, a 20-year-old Labourer of Campden Park with the offences of Insulting Language, resisting arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer.

According to investigations, the accused made use of insulting language by stating, “You ah Bullerman,” in a public place, namely the Campden Park Port. He was also charged with resisting the arrest of PC 1123 Sydney Thoman and further charged with assaulting the said police officer, who was acting in the due execution of his duties.

The offences were committed at Campden Park on November 18, 2024. Patterson is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.