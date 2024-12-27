20-Year-Old Electrician Caught with AR-15 & Unauthorized Ammo

Electrician Charged with Multiple Firearm and Ammunition Offences

On December 25, 2024, police arrested and charged Vashon Thomas, a 20-year-old Electrician of Glen, with multiple firearm and ammunition offences.

Investigations revealed that on December 18, 2024, at approximately 9:05 a.m. in Glen, Thomas was found in possession of the following:

One hundred (100) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

One (1) black AR-15 automatic rifle, a prohibited weapon, without the authorization of the Minister.

Seventy-one (71) rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, classified as prohibited ammunition, without the authorization of the Minister.

Thomas has been charged with the offences of Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Prohibited Ammunition.

On December 27, 2024, Thomas appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 ECC with two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, Thomas is required to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., surrender all travel documents, and comply with stop notices placed at all ports of entry and exit. He was also placed on a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The matter was adjourned to January 7, 2025.