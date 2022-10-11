20-year-old warded at MCMH after being shot on Monday night

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a report of a shooting incident that occurred on Monday 10 October in Old Montrose which left Zendaa Badnock, a 20-year-old of Old Montrose warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Reports are that the victim was “on the block” in Old Montrose when a masked man dressed in full camouflage approached and open fire on him before fleeing the scene. Badnock reportedly ran to the MCMH to seek medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation is asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at (784) 457-1211 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information would be dealt with confidentially.

Investigations are ongoing.