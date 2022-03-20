Share your story about the La Soufriere 2021 eruption

Vincentians of all ages will be given the opportunity to share their stories of the 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Literary Arts competition.

The competition is being held under the theme ‘ Charting resilience, recording recovery’ and is open to persons age nine (9) and up.

The categories of the competition are short story essays; narrative poetry and pictorial narrative.

Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tamira Browne said the Ministry has expanded the categories to capture a variety of stories about the April 2021 eruption.