Vinlec launches the 2022 National Science and Technology Fair

Organisers of the 2022 VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair are encouraging students and members of the public to be especially innovative and creative with their projects for this year’s event slated for November 7 to 11.

The VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair, which is hosted by the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, was officially launched on October 4 at the Curriculum Development Unit Conference Room.

The national fair, which has not been held for the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at the Kingstown Anglican School Annex and is being held under the theme “Scientific Innovation and Creativity: Keys to our Nation’s Resiliency”.

“…Resiliency is one of the most important tools we have to help us manage these experiences, recover from them and thrive afterwards. So for this year’s fair, we want to make a toast and acknowledge some of the innovative and creative ways that our Vincentians have been managing challenging times,” Juanita Hunte-King, Education Officer for Science

Hunte-King noted that the fair is open to students at the primary, secondary and post-secondary levels, teachers, and members of the public.

Registration for the fair is currently ongoing and closes on October 20. Interested persons can register at https://forms.gle/iiRBWLWBBBCS2kyT6 .

Students at the primary level can enter in categories of Earth and Space Science; Physical Science; Life Science; Science, Technology and the Environment and Technology.

Students and other individuals at secondary, post-secondary and open categories can register projects in Biology, Agricultural Science and Environmental Science; Physics, Engineering and Computer Science; Chemistry and Food Science and Behavioural Science.

Bria King, Communications Officer at the St Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) also addressed the October 4 launch, and said VINLEC is pleased to once again partner with the Ministry of Education for the National Science and Technology Fair, which facilitates the innovative and creative ideas of a wide cross section of Vincentians.

King said there is an increasing demand for technical persons across various sectors.

“More industries of a technical nature must play a more active role in encouraging and providing, not only guidance to their needs, but the avenues to develop young minds to meet those needs,” she said. “This is our stance at VINLEC, and it is one of the many reasons why we invest heavily in the VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair; we are, by extension, contributing to the development of our country”.

In her remarks, Kay Martin-Jack, Chief Education Officer encouraged all the “incredibly talented young boys and girls in the schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines” to participate in the national fair. She further encouraged students to believe in themselves and their ability to create and innovate.

She added that the future depends on what happens at events like the science fair, not only in SVG but around the world.

“What happens when a young person is engaged in conducting an experiment or writing a piece of software or solving a hard math problem or designing a new gadget? It is in these pursuits that talents are discovered and passions are lit and the future scientists, engineers and inventors and entrepreneurs are born. That’s what is going to help ensure that we succeed in the next century; that we are leading the world in developing the technologies, businesses and industries of the future,” the Chief Education Officer said.

Martin-Jack also pledged the Ministry of Education’s continued support “in ensuring that students have the opportunity to engage in science related areas and we recognize that it starts all the way down in the primary level as we move through the system”.

Remarks were also delivered by Jovarnie Rose, president of the SVG Science Teachers Association.

Also in attendance at the October 4 event were Janeil Henry-Rose, the SVG Secretary General for UNESCO and Dennis Gaymes, proprietor of Gaymes Book Centre and MacMillan’s Island Representative.

