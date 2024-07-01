Secondary Schools Ready to Showcase Speaking Skills in Kingstown

LIONS CLUB SVG SOUTH/FLOW NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUBLIC SPEAKING PRELIMINARIES

Secondary Schools throughout the state will once again compete for a place in the finals of the Lions Club St Vincent South/ FLOW National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition. After unavoidable delays due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl , schools across four Zones will participate in the preliminaries beginning on Wednesday October 16th from 1:30 PM at the Frenches House in Kingstown.

Schools in Zone two will speak on the first day on the topic “The Caribbean region is properly equipped for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution.’’

Then, on Thursday October 17th schools in Zone three will address the topic “For developing countries, hosting of global sporting events can only result in benefits.”

To conclude the preliminary round, on Friday October 18th , Schools in Zone one are expected to present on the topic.: “Is CARICOM exerting its best efforts in natural hazards preparedness and the management of natural disasters?” While those in Zone four will explore the topic.

“Can the Cannabis industry be considered a viable proposition for farmers and emerging entrepreneurs?”

The six finalists representing their respective schools will be selected to meet on the night of November 5th 2024 at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown commencing at 7PM.

The Preliminaries will be broadcast live each afternoon on VC3 Television Channel 114 and through the Facebook Pages of VC3 Television, The Agency For Public Information (API) & The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and on local radio from 1:30 PM each afternoon.

There will also be addresses from our sponsor, FLOW, our partner the Ministry of Education and the President of the Lions Club St Vincent South Lion Janeil George.

For yet another year Telecommunications provider FLOW is the sponsor of the competition.