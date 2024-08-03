2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships Wraps Up

The OECS Commission is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships held on July 26th and 27th by the Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA). The two-day event showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship, drawing enthusiastic crowds and delivering thrilling matches.

The tournament was held at the Vigie Sports Complex, Castries and featured top-tier boxers from across the region. The level of skill and determination displayed by the athletes was inspiring, highlighting the importance of nurturing athletic talent and supporting youth development through sports.

Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, expressed his delight at the tournament’s opening ceremony.

“It is my great honour and privilege to welcome you all to this exciting event. At the inaugural OECS Council of Ministers: Youth and Sports held on March 13th-14th, 2024, in Saint Lucia, our Ministers unanimously endorsed the revival of the OECS Sports Championships. This decision was driven by a U-Report Survey revealing that 55% of our youth felt dissatisfied with the opportunities available for young athletes in their member states. They recommended more inclusive sporting events, and our Ministers listened. Tonight, we witness the fruits of those discussions and the collective action taken.”

Emphasizing the UN 2030 Agenda which highlights sports as an enabler of sustainable development, he further stated,

“This competition aligns perfectly with the strategic priorities of the OECS Commission. It advances equity and inclusion, playing a significant role in social integration and economic empowerment. It supports vulnerable youth, creating a sense of responsibility and connection to their communities. This tournament also links directly to the Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing our commitment to youth development and regional cooperation.”

President of the Saint Lucia Boxing Association and Coordinator of the event, Mr David “Shakes” Christopher stated,

“The Saint Lucia Boxing Association and lovers of boxing across the island continue to soak in the euphoric feeling of excellence following the triumph of the National Boxing Team. Saint Lucia retained the coveted OECS Boxing title, following the 2024 Championships held on July 26th and 27th at the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries, Saint Lucia. Trinidad and Tobago won the 2024 Invitational Category.”

The Official results are as follows:

1. Saint Lucia, 1st place OECS Championships – 50 points, 10 Gold Medals, 10 Silver Medals (Winner)

2. Grenada, 2nd place OECS Championships – 18 points, 9 Silver Medals

3. Martinique, 3rd place OECS Championships – 14 points, 2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Invitational Category

1. Trinidad and Tobago, 1st place – 33 points, 10 Gold medals, 2 Silver Medals (Winner)

2. Guyana, 2nd place – 14 points, 4 Gold Medals, 2 Silver medals

3. Barbados, 3rd place – 13 points, 3 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals

Special Awards

Best Schoolboy – Shawn Ramnath, Trinidad & Tobago

Best Junior Boxer – Ryan Rogers (Guyana)

Best Youth Boxer – John Didier (Saint Lucia)

Best Male Boxer, Micheal Fidole ( Martinique)

Best Female Boxer – Abiola Jackman (Guyana)

Best dressed Team-Saint Lucia

Participating Countries

Barbados

Guyana

Grenada

Martinique

Saint Lucia

Sint Maarten

Trinidad and Tobago

The 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships was held in accordance with International standards, under the IBA-approved regulations.

The OECS Commission and the SLBA extend their heartfelt thanks to all Member States, athletes, sponsors, volunteers, and spectators who contributed to the success of this event. Their collective efforts have made a lasting impact on the regional sports scene.