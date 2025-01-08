SVG Budget: $1.85 Billion for 2025 Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

St Vincent Govt To Seek Parliamentary Approval for $1.85 Billion Budget

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines intends to pursue parliamentary approval for a budget amounting to $1.85 billion for the year 2025.

The Estimates for revenue and expenditure for the year 2025 are anticipated to be unveiled in Parliament on Thursday.

Gonsalves indicates that the estimates for 2025 demonstrate a $235 million rise in relation to the $1.6 billion approved for 2024.

“The increase is largely attributed to the continued response, recovery, and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. The approved estimates last year, recurrent and capital, were $1.6 billion, but the revised estimates climbed to $1.99 billion—over $300 million more,” Gonsalves stated.

The augmentation encompassed a supplementary budget of nearly $140 million, in addition to special warrants aimed at addressing both hurricane-related recovery efforts and other national imperatives.