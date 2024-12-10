The application of 2025 Taiwan ICDF scholarship is now open, and the application of NCCU IMBA is going to open on Feb 13th – March 20th, 2025.

To be considered as a ICDF IMBA applicant, you will need to complete:

Please read the attached guidelines and the Introduction of Taiwan ICDF scholarship Program before filling out the application.

Apply for NCCU IMBA (Application will be open from Feb 13th – March 20th in 2025)

NCCU Online application system (open from mid- Feb): LINK

IMBA program is in the 2nd round, the admission brochure will be announced during mid- Jan,2025, please read the brochure (click the link at the top of the admission website) before applying.

When you fill out the application, please upload your ICDF application form as a financial statement in the application system, we will note that you are a ICDF scholarship applicant.