The application of 2025 Taiwan ICDF scholarship is now open, and the application of NCCU IMBA is going to open on Feb 13th – March 20th, 2025.
To be considered as a ICDF IMBA applicant, you will need to complete:
Apply for ICDF scholarship (Deadline: March 15th 2025)
ICDF online application system: LINK
Please read the attached guidelines and the Introduction of Taiwan ICDF scholarship Program before filling out the application.
Apply for NCCU IMBA (Application will be open from Feb 13th – March 20th in 2025)
Please read the IMBA application process before applying: LINK
NCCU Online application system (open from mid- Feb): LINK
IMBA program is in the 2nd round, the admission brochure will be announced during mid- Jan,2025, please read the brochure (click the link at the top of the admission website) before applying.
When you fill out the application, please upload your ICDF application form as a financial statement in the application system, we will note that you are a ICDF scholarship applicant.
Submit ICDF and IMBA application documents to the ROC(Taiwan) Embassy/Consulate General/Representative office in your country.
We strongly suggest that applicant should contact the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy/ Consulate General/ Representative Office in his/her country to confirm the required documents and the deadline of accepting your application documents. For more details, please refer to the attached guideline, Page 15.
Should you have any questions regarding NCCU IMBA and ICDF applications, do not hesitate to contact us at: [email protected]