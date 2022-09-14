21 officers of the SVG Police Force celebrate 20 years of service

Twenty-one members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, celebrating twenty years of service to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To commemorate the milestone, members of Course #22 will be participating in a number of social activities including a picnic in celebration of the occasion.

The elated officers while reflecting on their achievement noted that they were enlisted on September 13, 2002, and commenced training with forty-four recruits. However, only twenty-one of those successful recruits are a part of the organization today. The remaining members of Course #22 are Station Sergeant Colbert Samuel, Sergeants, Angello Duncan, Justin Cupid, Jarod Lewis, Corporals Thaddeus Bushay, Roycon John, Roderick John, Vertil Davis, Salvan Browne, Mikel Bowens, Hadley Ballantyne, Angus Hoyte, Kimm Simmons, and Constables Othneil Baptiste, Gareth Henry, Leonard Galley, Terry Pompey, Andre John, Shemron Roberts, Dave Toby and Adrian Ballantyne.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, the Gazetted officers and other ranks of the RSVGPF extend congratulations to the members of Course #22 on achievement and contribution to SVG and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.