219 Arrowroot Farmers In SVG Set for Direct Support

In St Vincent, 219 Arrowroot farmers will be provided Direct Agriculture Support Vouchers at the Arrowroot Association Office in Orange Hill, on Thursday, 5th, 2024 at 9:00 am.

Farmers are required to bring a valid identification card. The total value of the support to arrowroot farmers is $212,995.00. This will assist the farmers in their recovery efforts post Hurricane Beryl.

Times, dates and places will be announced for the collection of Direct Production Support for other commodities in the coming days.

The Government has budgeted $5.5M for direct production support to farmers and $2M to fishers.