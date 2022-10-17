22 clubs from 5 zones compete in Police Interclub Football Competition

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Youth Clubs (PYC) inaugural Interclub-Football Competition kicked off on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Calliaqua Playing Field with an opening ceremony and march pass.

Twenty-two clubs will be competing in five zones, and the games will be played at seven venues throughout the country. The venues are the Biabou, Calliaqua, Keartons, London, Golden Grove, Redemption Sharpes, and Richland Park playing fields.

The opening ceremony heard remarks by Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, National Police Youth Clubs Coordinator, Sergeant Stephen Billy, Ms Samantha Lynch from the Division of Sports, Mr Marvin Fraser from the National Sports Council, Mr Josea Dasent from the SVG Football Federation, and Ms Juno De-Roche representing the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank. The featured address was delivered by the Parliamentary Representative of East St. George and Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves.

The Stubbs Police Youth Club was adjudged the Best Turned Out team.

Following the opening ceremony and march pass, there was a pulsating opening encounter between the Bequia PYC and the Calliaqua PYC, with the Calliaqua PYC coming out victorious by a margin of three goals to one. The goal scorers for Calliaqua PYC were J-mar Saunders – 2 and Odey Cupid – 1. The lone scorer for Bequia PYC was Zero Compton.

Games will continue to be played every weekend at all venues. The competition will conclude on Sunday 13 November 2022 at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

Source : RSVGPF