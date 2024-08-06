Dark View Falls Recreation Park is now open: NPRBA

The Management of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) wishes to inform the public that the Dark View Falls Recreation Park is now open. Additionally, the following NPRBA sites are currently open:

• Black Point Heritage and Recreation Park

• Brighton Salt Pond Beach Facility

• Cumberland Beach Recreation Park

• Mt. Wynne Beach Facility

• Owia Salt Pond Recreation Park

• Rawacou Recreation Park

• Villa Beach Recreation Facility

• Wallilabou Heritage Park

Please note that all other sites will remain closed until further notice. We kindly urge visitors to exercise caution as rehabilitation work is still ongoing at some sites. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. This is a Public Service Announcement from the Management of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority.