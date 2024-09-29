Close Menu
    Updated:

    Spirit Airlines to Cut 35 Routes in Major Network Restructure

    Airline Geeks
    Times Staff

    Spirit is removing as many as 35 routes as part of a sweeping network shake-up. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) — which reported a net loss of nearly $200 million in the second quarter of 2024 — has made several cutbacks in recent months, including pilot furloughs and aircraft deferrals.

    Starting this fall, the airline is planning to axe several routes across its network. These changes join recent market exits by the carrier.

    By the end of September, Spirit will have exited 44 markets in 2024 compared to last year. However, the airline notes that it also added 77 new markets.

    The carrier continues to grapple with a slew of problems, most notably ongoing issues with Pratt and Whitney GTF engines on its A320neo-series fleet, which have grounded dozens of aircraft.

    Spirit’s latest route cuts were included in this weekend’s Cirium Diio schedule update. The following routes were removed from the airline’s schedule beginning in September, October, or November:

       Origin Destination
    ATL ORD
    BDL MCO
    BNA BOS
    BNA LGA
    BNA MIA
    BOS CHS
    BOS CMH
    BOS IAH
    BOS MCI
    BOS ORD
    BOS ORF
    BOS PIT
    BUR PDX
    CHS DTW
    CHS LAS
    CHS LGA
    CLT ORD
    CMH DFW
    CMH EWR
    DFW MCI
    DFW MEM
    DFW MKE
    DFW PHL
    DTW MCI
    DTW EWR
    FLL SLC
    LAS MSP
    LAS SDF
    LAS STL
    LAX SDF
    LGA PIT
    PDX SAN
    PDX SJC
    SAN SLC

    With the latest schedule update, Spirit is slated to operate roughly 18% fewer flights in the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Data from Cirium Fleet Analyzer shows the ULCC with 21 Pratt and Whitney-powered A320neos and two A321neos in storage at the time of writing.

