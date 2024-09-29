Spirit Airlines to Cut 35 Routes in Major Network Restructure

Spirit is removing as many as 35 routes as part of a sweeping network shake-up. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) — which reported a net loss of nearly $200 million in the second quarter of 2024 — has made several cutbacks in recent months, including pilot furloughs and aircraft deferrals.

Starting this fall, the airline is planning to axe several routes across its network. These changes join recent market exits by the carrier.

By the end of September, Spirit will have exited 44 markets in 2024 compared to last year. However, the airline notes that it also added 77 new markets.

The carrier continues to grapple with a slew of problems, most notably ongoing issues with Pratt and Whitney GTF engines on its A320neo-series fleet, which have grounded dozens of aircraft.

Spirit’s latest route cuts were included in this weekend’s Cirium Diio schedule update. The following routes were removed from the airline’s schedule beginning in September, October, or November:

Origin Destination ATL ORD BDL MCO BNA BOS BNA LGA BNA MIA BOS CHS BOS CMH BOS IAH BOS MCI BOS ORD BOS ORF BOS PIT BUR PDX CHS DTW CHS LAS CHS LGA CLT ORD CMH DFW CMH EWR DFW MCI DFW MEM DFW MKE DFW PHL DTW MCI DTW EWR FLL SLC LAS MSP LAS SDF LAS STL LAX SDF LGA PIT PDX SAN PDX SJC SAN SLC

With the latest schedule update, Spirit is slated to operate roughly 18% fewer flights in the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Data from Cirium Fleet Analyzer shows the ULCC with 21 Pratt and Whitney-powered A320neos and two A321neos in storage at the time of writing.