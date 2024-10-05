LIAT 2020 CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam announced the airline’s inaugural flight to St. Vincent, emphasizing the strategic role of the island in its expansion.

She praised St. Vincent as a natural choice for the airline’s southern Caribbean base, aligning with LIAT’s goal of fostering integrated travel within the region.

Abdulsalam acknowledged the support from St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, cabinet, airport authorities, and other partners for establishing the new route.

LIAT 2020 plans to establish St. Vincent as a hub for cargo, businesses, students, and families, aiming to strengthen inter-regional connectivity.

She expressed confidence in the expansion’s potential and hoped to serve the people of the Caribbean for the long term.