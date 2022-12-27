22yro Buffalo woman dies after being trapped by blizzard in car for 18 hours

A 22-year-old Buffalo woman was discovered dead Saturday after being trapped inside her car for at least 18 hours by a deadly blizzard.

Anndel Taylor’s body was discovered by emergency personnel a day after she reported to her family that snow was piling up on her way home from work.

According to family members, the young woman had been updating her family via texts in their group chat, and she had even sent a video of snow piling on and around her vehicle.

Taylor eventually dialed 911, but emergency personnel were unable to reach her in time, according to her family.

Taylor’s mother said she planned to sleep in her car to wait out the storm, according to the report.

“Everyone who tried to get to her got stuck, in my opinion. Everyone got stuck, including the fire department and the police “Taylor’s sister, Tomeshia Brown, stated.

“Why weren’t they wearing chains on their tires? This is a state known for its snow.”

Although the cause of death has not been determined, Taylor’s mother believes her daughter died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Because the car was running and the snow was still falling, it clogged the pipes, the exhaust pipe,” she explained. “Then she froze up after the car broke down.”

Christmas was extremely difficult for Taylor’s family, according to her other sister, Shawnequa Brown.

At least 28 people were killed in upstate New York as a result of the blizzard, which New York Governor Kathy Hochul dubbed the “blizzard of the century.”

Source : Washington Examiner