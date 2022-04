On 8.04.22, police arrested and charged Isiah Durrant, a 24-year-old Chef of Stubbs with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole $6,500.00 ECC in cash from a 56 years old Retired Social Worker of Cane Garden.

Durrant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 11.04.2022 to answer the charge and plead not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to 22.06.2022.