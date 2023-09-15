24-year-old entrepreneur of Green Hill charged with cocaine possession

On 13 September, police arrested and charged Junior Haynes, 24 year old Entrepreneur of Green Hill with Possession of Controlled Drugs.

Investigations revealed that on 13.09.23, the accused was met with three (3) grammes of Cocaine in his possession with the intent to supply to another. The incident occurred in Rose Place at about 4:30 p.m.

Haynes appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 14.9.23 to answer the charge. He pleaded guilty and was fined one thousand dollars ($1000.00). Seven hundred dollars ($700.00) was to be paid forthwith, or two (2) months imprisonment.

The balance of three hundred dollars (300.00) was to be paid in three (3) weeks, or two (2) weeks imprisonment. A destruction order was placed on the drugs.

Source : RSVGPF