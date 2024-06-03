24-Year-Old Farmer Arrested for Firearms Offences

Farmer Charged with Firearm Offences

On May 30, 2024, police arrested and charged Revaldo Baptiste, a 24-year-old Farmer from Greiggs, with two offences involving firearms.

Baptiste was charged with possessing a 9mm pistol, serial number and make unknown, without a license issued under the Firearm Act. The offence was committed in Greiggs on July 22, 2023.

Additionally, Baptiste was charged with possessing the same 9mm pistol with intent to commit the offense of Wounding a 26-year-old Labourer from the same address. This offence was also committed in Greiggs on July 22, 2023.

Revaldo Baptiste appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 3, 2024. Due to the indictable nature of his offences, he was not required to enter a plea. He was granted bail in the sum of $12,000 ECC with one surety, and is required to report to the Biabou Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6 AM and 6 PM. Stop notices have been placed at all ports of entry and exit. The matter has been adjourned to August 7, 2024 for trial.