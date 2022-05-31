24-year-old man steals items valued at $2,200 from Huffles Ranch

On 26.5.22 Police arrested and charged Michael Richards, a 24-year-old Labourer of Diamond with the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly entered the Huffles Ranch Bar as a trespasser and stole one blue and white Icebox valued at $500.00ECC, one black Nixon binoculars valued at $400.00ECC, and a quantity of beverages valued at $1320.00ECC, total value $2,200.00ECC, the property of a 58-year-old Businessman of Brighton.

The incident occurred between 10:00 pm on 30.3.22 and 6:00 am on 31.3.22.

Richards appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on Friday, 27th May 2022, to answer the charge and plead not guilty.

Bail was granted with one surety. He was ordered to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Wednesday between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The matter was adjourned to 18.7.22.