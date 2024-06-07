25 Soca Artiste to compete for North Leeward Monarch

25 to compete in North Leeward Soca Monarch.

25 soca artistes will battle for the title of North Leeward Soca Monarch 2024, on Saturday 8, at Cherry Hill, Chateaubeliar. The event which starts at 10PM promises to be electrifying and exciting with some of St. Vincent best talents on showcase.

Twenty-four ( 24) of the artistes will be looking to dethrone the defending champion ‘Redz’.

The competitors are Aidol – Way de scene, Bawl Dawg – I like it so, D’termine – Girls and Soca; Flee – Rum; Fruitilicious – Kick Em Jenny; Fry Yiy – leave the liquor; G.wise- Dunce Ed; Enigma – Center of Attention; Jace – Do It;Kilogram – Rum Play; King G- Cock It; KTB & Vyper – Sidman; Leo & Sleepy – Chaos ;Elegance- Give Thanks; Rikaine – Rum for Carnival; Romey – Wet World ; Tарн – Bush ;Xojay & Ezra – Go een; Wukaman & Mont I – fool the public; Care Nada- Tek it ; Wayne – Flat and Redz (reigning monarch) Gyal & Soca.

The North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization, the entity charged with the responsibility of executing carnival activities in the constituency, entered into a partnership with Mad House, which is event production company. The Company headed by popular DJ and promoter ; Joel “Fugitive” Bibby has been given the responsibility to execute the soca monarch competition.

Bibby’s entity is known for producing popular events such as Firebomb, Illusions, and most recent Wap Fete. He said that when he was given the opportunity to produce the North Leeward Soca Monarch competition he saw it as a golden opportunity to do something for the community.

“I saw it as an opportunity for me to do something for the young and upcoming artistes, the future of Vincy Soca Music. I mean you had to always give respect to North Leeward when it come to soca music,” said Bibby, as he mentioned the likes of veteran soca artistes, Posah, Roses Crew and Firemen, Problem Child and Skinny Fabulous from the constituency.

“So I think that that in itself serves as motivation for the young and upcoming artistes. So the least we can do with our level of experience and know how, is to create that platform, you know, that first stepping stone, something that would encourage them, something that would, you know, push them a little further than wherever they are right now. So that’s really the vision, it’s just a matter of creating the platform to give the youths a chance, you know, to be heard,” said Bibby.

The promoter was quick to highlight that the majority of the artistes are from North Leeward, but there are competitors from as far as Biabou on the Windward side of the Island. “We had a selection process which most of the artistes went through. We have female artists in the competition as well. So we tried our best to spread it out as best as possible, but keeping the majority of the artists from within the North Leeward community,” said the event organizer.

Bibby said that his company Mad House, has at its core, their corporate and civic responsibility. In the past, the company had donated to charitable causes. He also expressed thanks to the CDC and RS Production for providing technical support and training for the artistes, while thanking his sponsors, including Campari, St. Vincent Brewery Limited and Flow.

PRO of the North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organisation (NLSCO), Kenville Horne said that the association is pleased to partner with Bibby. ” Running a show such as soca monarch is not an easy thing, but as an organization we knew of Fugative experience and success as a promoter and also as an entertainer, so we believe in his ability to execute a show of this nature,” said Horne.

He expressed thanks to everyone who have supported the carnival activities in the constituency so far and appealed for peace and unity, through the season.

“Since we announced the launch of North Leeward carnival, we have appealed for peace. I know sometimes there are people who come with the intention to cause problems by engaging in fights. we want them to know we have no appetite for that,” said the PRO, as he called on people to come out and witnessed an intense and exciting battle for soca supremacy in North Leeward.

Cash prizes and Trophies will be awarded to the Top Three (3) positions in the soca Monarch competition. The even will also witnessed guest performances from some of SVG best artistes, including Fireman Hooper, Hance John, Keith Currency, Kemmy Christopher, Dose Up, Wyz Skid, Royal and Fonando.