25 year old South Union resident robbed at gun point

The police have launched an investigation into a report of robbery made by a 25-year-old Customer Service Representative of South Union.

According to the report made by the virtual complainant, an unidentified man being armed with a gun robbed him of one (1) white iPhone and cell phone accessories valued at $2,440.00 ECC and $70.00 ECC in cash.

The incident occurred at Mc Kies Hill at about 9:00 pm on 01.04.22.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing. Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.