25 youths are now Ranger Guides after investiture at House of Assembly

25 Ranger Guides Invested at the House of Assembly

25 more young women are now officially Ranger Guides in the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. On Friday, 3rd March 2023 at the House of Assembly in Kingstown, the young women, in an institution where there has been the passing of laws and important policies to guide our country, committed to the Promise and Law of the Girl Guiding movement. At the core is their ambition is to serve their country to the best of their ability and as such the location was also symbolic of more girls and young women signaling their intent to take on leadership roles at every level of society.

Speaker of the House of Assembly; Honorable Rochelle Forde at the Investiture and Renewal ceremony shared that though we live in a world where we are constantly told that we are looking at a lost generation, the young ladies provided optimism for the future provided that they keep on the trajectory for developing their fullest potential and contributing meaningfully to the development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Honourable Speaker added “It is an extremely proud moment…” and offered to join with the girls and young women in the fulfillment of their dreams as they are the next generation of strong, empowered, female leaders in our nation.

Six of the newly invested Ranger Guides were awarded for their extraordinary commitment to girl guiding and to service in the communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The awardees included:

Ariyana Roberts and Thalia deShong – The Awards for Best Attendance and Punctuality,

LaTisha Cruickshank and Skye Williams – The Most Community Service Driven Ranger Guides, and

Anna Warrican and Kaylanna Harry – The Most Enthusiastic Ranger Guides.

All Ranger Guides received Certificates of Achievement for their completion of their Pre-Investiture Challenge which included undertaking weekly community service projects, hiking and adventure-related activities, first aid and survival skills, attendance at various guiding and national events, and adherence to a programme to aid their physical, social, spiritual, and economic well-being and development.