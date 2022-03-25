254 Venezuelans returned from Peru under Return to Homeland Plan

254 Venezuelans returned from Peru through the Return to the Homeland Plan

In the framework of the second day of the Return to the Homeland Plan 2022, some 254 Venezuelans returned to their country from Peru: “The Venezuelan nationals returned to the Homeland to rediscover their lost dreams as a result of the different episodes of xenophobia, labor exploitation and medical neglect”, informed the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated, through its Twitter account, that “with the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan), registered this March in Ecuador and Peru, the number of Venezuelan nationals who have returned” to the South American country has reached 28,274.

Source: telesurtv.net

Vice-President Rodriguez: sanctions mask a criminal industry to appropriate our resources

The illegal imperialist sanctions and blockades that have been aimed at suffocating the entire economic system of the nation during the last few years, have financially suffocated the Republic, impacting the costs of commercialization of Venezuelan crude oil and the mobilization of resources, as denounced this Tuesday before the National Assembly by the Executive Vice-President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez Gómez, during her speech in the Annual Report and Account of the Executive Cabinet of the Bolivarian Government.

Rodriguez pointed out that the financial intermediation costs have risen due to the aggressions against the economy. She detailed that since Venezuela is outside the formal international financial system, the costs for the mobilization of resources can reach up to 20%.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Year 2021 was a turning point for Venezuela’s growth

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, affirmed this Tuesday that the year 2021 represented a turning point for growth and for the country’s prosperity, and said that 2022 should focus on increasing production.

During 2021 Venezuela ensured its food sovereignty through national production, said Rodríguez while speaking at the special session of the National Assembly, on the occasion of having presented the Memories and Accounts of the Executive Cabinet last February 23rd, as established by the National Constitution.

The Vice-Minister mentioned the negative consequences of the “criminal blockade” imposed by the United States (U.S.) on the nation, recalling that in the 2013 report of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) it could be seen that Venezuela was “an example for the region in terms of poverty reduction and against misery. Venezuela led the way in the area of social equality”.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela denounced before the ILO the impact of sanctions on labour matters.

The Minister of the Social Process of Labour, José Rivero, denounced before the International Labour Organization (ILO) the impact of the sanctions imposed by the United States on the labor sector.

This was informed this Monday, via Twitter, by the Ministry of Social Process of Labour and the Permanent Mission of Venezuela to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva: “Minister @min_joserivero meets in Geneva with Guy Ryder, Director General of @ilo, to exchange on the results of the dialogue with Venezuelan social and economic partners, as well as to denounce the effects of Unilateral Coercive Measures in the labour area”, he published.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro calls for productive growth to increase exports

Self-sufficiency with national production and the increase of the export vocation are the objectives set by Venezuela, stated the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro: “step by step, in a sustainable way, Venezuela will be a self-sufficient country”, while the exporting character will be forged through national and international alliances” of people who want to produce here”.

In the context of the Expoferia Ovino-Caprina Miranda 2022, he pointed out that although the unilateral coercive measures severely affected the national economy, at the same time “it accelerated the process of overcoming the rentier economy and made that a diversified economy not dependent on oil income began to emerge”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela presents links between opposition, drug traffickers

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, presented evidence linking former deputy Juan Guaidó with drug trafficking and terrorist groups.

Jorge Rodríguez in a special address showed photographs, videos, conversations and publications in social networks to argue the close ties between drug trafficker Biaggio Benito Garofalo and Venezuelan opponents, including Juan Guaidó, Ismael García and Henrique Capriles.

At the same time, he assured that the Colombian government of Iván Duque is also linked to the Venezuelan opposition and the narco-paramilitary group called “Los Rastrojos”. At the same time, he expressed that the Colombian territory served as a training camp for the landing in Macuto.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela applies to the council of international Civil Aviation body

The President of the National Institute of Civil Aviation of Venezuela (INAC), Juan Teixeira Diaz, held a working meeting with members of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), where he announced Venezuela’s application to the ICAO Council.

Teixeira Diaz, from his Twitter account, was pleased with “the meeting we held with the highest authorities where Venezuela’s commitment to the revival of Civil Aviation in the region was ratified”, explained Major General.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Embajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en San Vicente y Las Granadinas