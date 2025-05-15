One man is now in custody following a chopping incident in Glen on Wednesday night which left 21-year-old Ronaldo Haynes dead.

Sources tell the St Vincent Times that D’Andre McDonald, 26, of Glen, is currently in police custody.

Haynes, according to early reports, died following an argument over a quantity of plumrose, which the St Vincent Times understands did not belong to either him or McDonald.

McDonald, a resident of Glen, operates a barbershop in the community.

According to sources following the argument outside the barbershop, Haynes took off in the direction of the mental asylum and was pursued by McDonald.

St Vincent Times understands Haynes ran into someone’s house, possibly for help, and was followed by McDonald. It is understood that the fatal chopping took place within the dwelling.

Haynes’s death follows that of Green Hill businessman Stephen King, who was shot and killed around midday on Tuesday, 13 May, in his home.

Haynes’s death brings the homicide toll for 2025 to 11.