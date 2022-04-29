26yro housekeeper on cocaine trafficking charges placed on remand

On 26.4.22 police arrested and charged Ziapporah John, a 26-year-old Housekeeper of Ashton, Union Island/Barrouallie with the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply and Drug Trafficking.

Investigations revealed that the Accused woman allegedly had in her possession thirty-eight thousand, seven hundred and seven (38,707) grammes of cocaine with the intent to supply to another and for Drug Trafficking.

The incident occurred on 25.4.22 at about 7:50 pm in Ashton, Union Island.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges and plead guilty. She was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to 5.05.22 for facts and sentencing.